Three bedroom detached house for sale in Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln

Published 26th May 2025, 09:30 BST
The property occupies a spacious plot
The property occupies a spacious plot

Bracebridge Heath offers village charm and city convenience—and this spacious £305,000 detached home has room to grow, inside and out.

Set in the sought-after village of Bracebridge Heath, just three miles from the historic heart of Lincoln, this £305,000 detached home on Rochester Close offers generous living, a bright conservatory, and a prime family-friendly location with top local amenities.

On the market with Purplebricks, this freehold property is ideal for growing families or buyers seeking more space, a peaceful setting, and seamless links into the city.

Step through the front door into a light-filled living room, perfect for cosy evenings or entertaining. The separate dining room and large conservatory extend the social space, while the modern fitted kitchen—with breakfast bar and integrated appliances—makes everyday meals a breeze. A downstairs WC rounds out the practical ground floor layout.

There's plenty of room inside for family life
There's plenty of room inside for family life

Upstairs, three well-sized bedrooms await, including a primary suite with its own en-suite shower room and dressing area. A stylish family bathroom serves the remaining two bedrooms.

Outside, you’ll find a tidy, enclosed garden ideal for kids, pets, or just soaking up the sun. A driveway and garage provide off-street parking and extra storage.

Purplebricks continues to offer strong coverage in Lincoln and its surrounding villages, giving buyers and sellers expert local support paired with the flexibility of a digital-first experience.

At a glance

Detached three-bedroom home

Spacious living and dining rooms

Large conservatory

Modern kitchen with breakfast bar

Downstairs WC

En-suite and family bathroom

Driveway and garage

Enclosed rear garden

Sought-after Bracebridge Heath location

Freehold – Council Tax Band C

