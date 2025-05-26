Three bedroom detached house for sale in Bracebridge Heath, Lincoln
Set in the sought-after village of Bracebridge Heath, just three miles from the historic heart of Lincoln, this £305,000 detached home on Rochester Close offers generous living, a bright conservatory, and a prime family-friendly location with top local amenities.
On the market with Purplebricks, this freehold property is ideal for growing families or buyers seeking more space, a peaceful setting, and seamless links into the city.
Step through the front door into a light-filled living room, perfect for cosy evenings or entertaining. The separate dining room and large conservatory extend the social space, while the modern fitted kitchen—with breakfast bar and integrated appliances—makes everyday meals a breeze. A downstairs WC rounds out the practical ground floor layout.
Upstairs, three well-sized bedrooms await, including a primary suite with its own en-suite shower room and dressing area. A stylish family bathroom serves the remaining two bedrooms.
Outside, you’ll find a tidy, enclosed garden ideal for kids, pets, or just soaking up the sun. A driveway and garage provide off-street parking and extra storage.
Purplebricks continues to offer strong coverage in Lincoln and its surrounding villages, giving buyers and sellers expert local support paired with the flexibility of a digital-first experience.
Detached three-bedroom home
Spacious living and dining rooms
Large conservatory
Modern kitchen with breakfast bar
Downstairs WC
En-suite and family bathroom
Driveway and garage
Enclosed rear garden
Sought-after Bracebridge Heath location
Freehold – Council Tax Band C
