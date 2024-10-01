Lincolnshire home seekers have the chance to explore affordable view home this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home seekers in North Lincolnshire will have the opportunity to explore the benefits of Shared Ownership this week as Platform Home Ownership unveils the first view home at its Kirton in Lindsey development.

Located just off Station Road, the Tudor Reach development will open the view home on Thursday, October 3, when visitors will have the chance to meet the sales consultants, explore the wide range of home styles available and learn more about Shared Ownership, between 11:00 and 13:30.

The development features a charming mix of two- and three-bedroom Shared Ownership homes available in multiple styles. Each home is designed with space and practicality in mind, meeting the needs of a variety of home seekers looking to secure their dream home without needing to raise a large deposit, built by renowned housebuilder Allison Homes.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Shared Ownership has continued to become a more viable route onto the property ladder, owing to the increase in popularity of the scheme in a time of economic uncertainty. In fact, the start of 2024 saw a 152% sale increase when comparing to last year.

Exterior image of a Platform home at Tudor Reach, Kirton-in-Lindsey.

The affordable homes scheme allows buyers to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically buying between 10% and 75% of the property’s full market value.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, owners can gradually purchase more shares in their home, up until they own 100% of their home outright.

Victoria Warrilow, Sales Consultant at Platform, said: “The great range of homes at Tudor Reach have been built to an excellent standard, and we’re excited to be welcoming home seekers to our fantastic view home this week.

“Our partnership with Allison Homes assures both ourselves and our buyers that they’re settling in a high-quality home here, against the backdrop of the peaceful Lincolnshire countryside without being detached from a charming market town.

“We don’t expect the homes at Tudor Reach to be around for too long, so we recommend visiting the development this week or getting in touch with our friendly sales team to enquire.”

Kirton in Lindsey is surrounded by beautiful scenery and steeped in a rich local history. This sought-after location offers both the peace and quiet of small town living and a wealth of modern amenities, including a local high street and marketplace which is home to several independent shops, a town garden complete with a cosy café, two popular pubs and plenty of local takeaways.

There are also convenient transport links to Hull, Scunthorpe, Humberside, Peterborough and Lincoln.

Prices start from £59,150 for a 35% share on homes available at Tudor Reach.*

For further details on Tudor Reach, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/tudor-reach or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

*T&Cs apply.