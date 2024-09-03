Lincolnshire homebuilder invites key workers to exclusive event next weekend
The free events, which will run from 10am to 5:30pm, will give those working within key industries the chance to receive expert advice on how to secure a new home at the development through using the Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme.
As well as being eligible to the Police Force, NHS staff, and Fire Service, the scheme will also support workers in many other fields including Education, MOD, Environmental Service, National Highways, Probation Service, Prison Service and Local Authorities.
Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “This event is the perfect opportunity for any key workers considering a move in Lincolnshire to find out more about the fantastic deal that is available to them.
“We’ve organised for an independent financial adviser to be available on the day, who will be on hand, along with our Sales Advisers, to answer any questions visitors may have about their moving process.
“There is no need to book an appointment to attend, and we look forward to meeting anyone who visits Barratt Homes at Bourne or The Willows during the event.”
Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Key Worker Deposit Contribution scheme originally launched in October 2022, and has helped thousands of key workers save money on their new home.
Barratt Homes at Bourne and The Willows are located within walking distance of the centre of Bourne, surrounded by green open space. The developments are built with convenience in mind with a variety of amenities all on the doorstep.
