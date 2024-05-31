Lincolnshire homebuilder unveils brand-new development in Witham St Hughs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading housing developer Barratt Homes has opened the doors to a new housing development in Witham St Hughs.

The Meadows, located off Warren Lane, will host 162 homes once completed, with a selection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes designed to appeal to a range of property seekers and their diverse needs.

The development is already proving popular among local buyers, and the first phase of the community has opened with two expertly crafted show homes, featuring the three bedroom Maidstone style home and the four bedroom Kestrel style home.

Both show homes showcase the high quality, energy-efficient designs allowing visitors to envision living in their brand-new home.

A typical street scene at The Meadows

Martyn Parker, Sales Director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, said: “The Meadows was carefully planned and designed to cater to a broad range of property seekers, from first time buyers to growing families.

“We are dedicated to delivering high quality craftmanship in every aspect of this development and we are thrilled to welcome individuals and families seeking an upcoming and modern community as their new home.”

Residents at The Meadows will appreciate its convenient location between the vibrant city of Lincoln and the historic town of Newark, offering simple access to an abundance of amenities close by, including local supermarkets, shops, and restaurants.

Ideally situated in the heart of Lincolnshire’s countryside, residents can enjoy the great outdoors with many stunning country parks and lakes nearby, such as the network of footpaths at Whisby Nature Park and Millenium Lakes, both located less than five miles from The Meadows.

Typical kitchen in a Maidstone style home at The Meadows

Commuters and leisurely travellers alike will appreciate the straightforward connections to major roads, including the A46, as well as simple links to Swinderby train station situated less than three miles from the development.

For more information about the homes available at The Meadows, visit the website or call the sales team on 033 3355 8472.