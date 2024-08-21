Lincolnshire house moves heat up in August with a 45% rise in homebuyer enquiries.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Data from a leading property website has revealed that home enquiries are up 45% in Lincolnshire this month – as prospective buyers take advantage of better weather and school holidays to consider a change in their circumstances.

According to the data, which is provided by Newhomesforsale.co.uk, one of the UK’s leading property websites, Lincolnshire sits fourth in the list when it comes to the counties with the most new home enquiries – with West Yorkshire taking the top spot.

Over the years, statistics have consistently shown that August is the most popular month for house moves, with the numbers reaching their peak on the final Friday of August*, with almost four times as many moves as the UK’s daily average. And the latest data from Newhomesforsale.co.uk, reinforces this viewpoint – while also breaking the data down across counties, it’s underlined the popularity of Lincolnshire with prospective movers.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the data, Mark Hincks, Director of Newhomesforsale.co.uk said: “August has consistently been the peak month for house moves, driven by factors such as favourable weather, school holidays, and the desire to settle into a new home before the autumn – with enough time to spare ahead of Christmas. And whilst actual moves are at their highest, so are enquiries as people look to get their house in order before the weather turns.”

Moving house is frequently cited as one of life’s most stressful events, with seemingly endless organisation required, and this has seen the property portal team up with,Zyliss, the cleverly Swiss housewares brand renowned for its innovative kitchen solutions, to help alleviate the stress by creating a home movers’ product kit to help people seamlessly transition into their new kitchen.

Providing those who are moving house with all they need to get started, it’s aimed at first time buyers and those simply looking to spruce up their kitchen aesthetics as part of a new home – as well as students moving away from home for the first time. Made up of all the fundamentals you need to get started when it comes to cooking and meal preparation, it includes a 7-piece utensil set, non-stick frying pan, wood fibre cutting boards and glass storage container set. The items in the kit are all high-quality products made from a mix of sustainable practices, including wheat straw material utensils and the cutting board being made from recycled wood fibres formed with a natural resin for hygienic chopping. Designed to make cooking a joyful experience, the items also offer a distinct aesthetic appeal – an essential ingredient of a new home.

With an added home move stress being the associated costs of arranging transport, packing and all sorts of sundry expenses – Zyliss has discounted the retail price of the kit by a third, with it retailing for £150 instead of the RRP of £217 if the collective items were priced individually.

Commenting on the formation of the kit, Heidi Thomas, Head of Marketing for DK Household Brands, which includesZyliss, said: “Moving home is incredibly stressful. The thought of packing up boxes and boxes to orchestrate the move is a headache that people – thankfully – tend to go through only occasionally in their life. The kit offers a hassle-free kitchen setup, allowing you to focus on settling into your new home without the added stress of organising your kitchen from scratch. When moving house, you already have enough to deal with!”

Zyliss' Home Movers' Kit

The Zyliss Home Movers’ Kit is available to purchase via the Zyliss website, here: https://zyliss.co.uk/products/home-movers-kit

And to mark its launch, Zyliss is offering people the chance to win a Home Movers’ Kit, either for themselves or to nominate someone else who they think would benefit. Those interested can enter via:https://zyliss.co.uk/pages/home-movers-kit-competition

You can find out more information on the most popular counties for August home enquiries on the Newhomesforsale.co.uk website by visiting: https://www.newhomesforsale.co.uk/blog/august-the-month-of-moving/