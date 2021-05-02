Lincolnshire house price increases among the lowest

House prices in Lincolnshire have seen some of the lowest growth in the country.

Recent figures from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) suggest that UK house sales have already increased by 160 percent since January, and show no sign of slowing down any time soon - although this is not quite the picture here in Lincolnshire

As many people are looking into moving away from crowded city centres, Homedit.com wanted to find out which areas in the UK have given the biggest return on property value in the past five years, using the ONS House Price Index (HPI) to find the average increase in property value for every local authority in the UK.

According to Homedit.com's research, the average UK house price is £250,397.

The area with the smallest price increase in the Midlands is Lincoln, ranking 289th out of the 377 local authorities in the UK. Over the past five years, Lincoln's house prices have increased just 16.8 percent, which is 6.8 percent lower than the UK's average.

South Kesteven was also among the lowest, ranking 250th in the list and the with a price increase of 19.5 percent, which is 4.1 percent lower than the national average.

At number 242 was Boston, with a house price increase of 19.8 percent, at 3.8 percent lower than the national average.

Just over the county border, however, Newark and Sherwood was listed in the top 10 areas with the largest price increase, coming in at number seven in the Midlands and number 23 in the country.

Newark and Sherwood has seen a house price increase of 39.2 percent, 15.7 percent above the national average.