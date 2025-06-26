Lincolnshire housebuilder donates mental health book bundle to Grantham Scout group

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has donated a mental health book bundle to a Scout group based near its upcoming Manthorpe Chase development in Grantham, in honour of World Wellbeing Week (23rd to 27th June).

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated on Belton Lane, Manthorpe Chase will consist of 480 two, three, four and five bedroom homes, including open market properties and a selection of affordable homes.

World Wellbeing Week is an annual awareness campaign run by Wellbeing World, which celebrates and promotes the wellbeing of individuals and communities worldwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allison Homes East donated the bundle to the 8th Grantham (Harrowby) Scout Group, which is based just a short drive away from Manthorpe Chase.

CGI of Allison Homes East's Manthorpe Chase development

The mental health book bundle was purchased from The Little Book Snug and consists of age-appropriate books, designed to help children understand complicated feelings and emotions they may be experiencing for the first time. Some of the titles include ‘Questions and Answers About Feelings’, ‘The Unworry Book’ and ‘Looking after your Health’.

Les Morrell, Leader of the 8th Grantham (Harrowby) Scout Group, said: “We are very grateful to Allison Homes for sending these books. Mental health and wellbeing are so important, and it’s so helpful to have these resources to help the Scouts approach the topic and learn important lessons about their wellbeing at an age-appropriate level.”

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Mental health and wellbeing are incredibly important to us at Allison Homes, so we were delighted to find this opportunity to help young people learn how to handle and understand their feelings, with the backing of a wonderfully supportive group such as the Scouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that the Scouts find the books helpful and valuable, and wish them the best of luck with all of their future projects.”

Mental health book bundle donated by Allison Homes East

Manthorpe Chase will be nestled in the picturesque village of Manthorpe, surrounded by rural beauty whilst only being a short drive away from Grantham, which is bustling with independent shops, eateries and entertainment options. On Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th July, Allison Homes East will be unveiling two brand-new show homes at the development.

To find out more about Manthorpe Chase and the upcoming show home launch, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/manthorpe-chase/ or call 01476 833224.