Lincolnshire housebuilder donates wood to Men’s Sheds charity in Grantham
The Orchards is a picturesque development comprised of 66 two, three and four bedroom homes in the attractive village of Corby Glen and is surrounded by open countryside. Since its launch, a number of property seekers have found their perfect home on the development and currently a selection of three and four bedroom homes are still available to purchase.
Men's Sheds is a charitable organisation that provides a space for men to gather, socialise and engage in hands-on activities, typically woodworking, metalworking and crafts.
Its main aim is to promote mental wellbeing by reducing social isolation, fostering a sense of community and encouraging healthy conversations. The sheds are often open to men of all ages and backgrounds, offering a supportive environment where they can share skills, work on personal projects and build meaningful connections. The movement has grown globally, with local branches focusing on improving men's health and supporting community initiatives.
Allison Homes East delivered the spare wood to Grantham Men’s Shed’s base of operations and the organisation has already began using the donation. The group has made a work bench using some of the timber and has further plans for the remainder, including improvements to the charity’s location such as putting up racking in the tool store, which would allow members to store their projects away, and moving a wall to create more space in the workshop.
Stephen Featherstone, Chair of Grantham Men’s Shed, said: “On behalf of all the members of the Grantham Men's Shed we would like to sincerely thank Allison Homes for the donation of the wood. We have already started using it and have big plans for the remainder that will both improve our operation and give our members projects to work on. We cannot thank them enough.”
Andy Richards, Construction Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very proud to be supporting Grantham Men’s Shed with this donation. It is an excellent organisation that does truly valuable work in the community and we can’t wait to see everything they create with the wood.”
For more information on Men’s Sheds, visit https://menssheds.org.uk/