Lincolnshire housebuilder helps homebuyers access lower rate mortgages by hosting special events

Rate Reducer is a unique mortgage that allows first and second time buyers to purchase a new build home with a lower interest rate mortgage, fixed for two or five years, and reduced monthly payments during the initial mortgage period.

On Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April, 10am to 5pm, the housebuilder is hosting special Rate Reducer events at its three Lincolnshire developments – The Orchards in Corby Glen, Frampton Gate in Frampton and Tudor Reach in Kirton in Lindsey.

Attendees will be able to meet with the sales team and speak with an independent financial advisor, to learn more about the Rate Reducer scheme and how they could enjoy a mortgage rate of 1.87 per cent or lower.

Allison Homes' Tudor Reach development in Kirton in Lindsey

The Orchards, situated on Bourne Road, is a picturesque development of just 66 two, three and four bedroom homes. Due to high popularity, the development is now over 50 per cent sold.

Over in Frampton, on Middlegate Road, is Frampton Gate – a high quality collection of two, three, four and five bedroom homes. Currently, a range of three and four bedroom properties are available.

Tudor Reach is a stunning development comprising of a collection of one, two, three, four and five bedroom homes, within easy reach of the Lincolnshire countryside. Here, a selection of three bedroom homes, perfect for first-time buyers, are on offer.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to host these events at our fantastic Lincolnshire developments, and to be introducing property seekers to Own New Rate Reducer.

Allison Homes' The Orchards development in Corby Glen

“Rate Reducer is a brand new scheme, making mortgages much more affordable and manageable. Over the weekend, specialist independent financial advisors will be in attendance, to teach attendees about how the scheme works and how they can benefit.

“We are looking forward to connecting people with their perfect new Allison home, thanks to the help of Rate Reducer, and would encourage anyone who is interested to come along.”

To find out more about Frampton Gate, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/ or call 07483 092040.

For The Orchards call 07485 395156 or head to https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/the-orchards/, and for Tudor Reach go to https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/tudor-reach/ or call 07825 171512.

The Holly show home at Frampton Gate, Frampton

All three developments are open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.

*Full terms and conditions apply, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/own-new-rate-reducer/.