Lincolnshire housebuilder helps homebuyers move in for Christmas with savings worth thousands of pounds

Housebuilder Allison Homes East is helping Lincolnshire property seekers to unwrap a new home this Christmas, by offering exclusive savings packages worth thousands of pounds*.

Those who reserve selected Allison homes by Friday 15th November can be settled into their brand-new home in time for the festive season and receive a bundle with deals tailored just to them, such as having flooring and turf included or an upgraded kitchen.

Homebuyers in Lincolnshire can enjoy these savings at Allison Homes’ three popular developments in the county – Frampton Gate in Frampton, The Orchards in Corby Glen and Tudor Reach in Kirton in Lindsey. Across all the developments, a range of three bedroom homes are currently available and ready to move into for Christmas, and at The Orchards those seeking more space can secure a four bedroom home.

Allison Homes' Frampton Gate development

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very excited to be getting into the festive spirit at Allison Homes East and to be helping homebuyers unwrap their best Christmas present ever. With our exclusive bundles, homebuyers can save thousands of pounds and enjoy celebrating Christmas in their new home.

“We hope that this festive offer will make the homebuying journey that much easier and allow our new residents to focus on the excitement of starting 2025 in a thriving new community.”

To find out more about the available homes at Frampton Gate, The Orchards and Tudor Reach, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/frampton-gate/, https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/the-orchards/ and https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/tudor-reach/. For Frampton Gate call 01205 743187, for The Orchards call 01476 833217 and for Tudor Reach call 01427 616161.

*T&Cs apply and can be viewed at https://allison-homes.co.uk/christmas-bundles/. This offer is open to UK residents, aged 18+ and is only available when purchasing selected homes from Allison Homes. The offer is subject to lender’s approval and the purchaser must enter into a reservation agreement with Allison Homes in relation to a qualifying home by 15th November 2024.