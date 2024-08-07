Lincolnshire housebuilder shares top three reasons to visit popular Corby Glen development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is sharing the top three reasons why Lincolnshire property seekers should visit its popular The Orchards development in Corby Glen.

The Orchards is a picturesque development comprising 66 two, three and four-bedroom homes in the attractive village of Corby Glen and is surrounded by open countryside.

Since its launch, a number of property seekers have found their perfect home on the development which is now over 75% sold, with a selection of three and four bedroom homes still available to purchase.

Affordable Luxury

The Orchards is home to a stunning range of homes at an excellent price. Property seekers can secure a three bedroom home from just £250,000.

One of the available homes is Home 56, The Crab Apple style home, a three bedroom, mid terrace property. The stylish kitchen sits at the front of the home next to the utility room and downstairs cloakroom. At the rear of the home is the combined living room and dining area, with French doors leading to the rear garden.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, one of which is complete with an en suite and fitted wardrobe, a single bedroom that can be converted into a home office as needed, and a family bathroom. The home also features electric charging as standard, two parking spaces and has flooring and turf included.

Exclusive Community

Choosing a home at The Orchards provides the chance to join a close-knit, exclusive community in the heart of Corby Glen, that offers the charm and warmth of village living with modern comforts.

Corby Glen is surrounded by the stunning Lincolnshire countryside, as well as a host of amenities such as village pubs and shops, a library and an art gallery. The area is well served by schools with Corby Glen Primary School, which is rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, just minutes away from the development. It is also within easy reach of both Stamford and Bourne which have plenty of amenities and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

Limited Availability

The Orchards is a small, exclusive development of just 66 homes, 75% of which have now sold to happy buyers.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said “The Orchards is an excellent development that has been very popular with local property seekers.

“With so many of the homes now sold, I would highly encourage anyone who is interested in a property in the area to get in touch as soon as possible to avoid missing out on a great home.”

The Orchards is open on Thursdays, 12pm to 7pm, and Friday to Monday, 10am to 5pm. To find out more the available homes, call 01476 833217 or visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/the-orchards/ .