Lincolnshire housebuilder to host first time buyer event for local property seekers

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is hosting an event for those on the fence about buying a new home, hosted at its Frampton Gate development in the picturesque village of Frampton.

Located on Middlegate Road, Frampton Gate is a stunning development, surrounded by green open space and excellent transport links.

Located on Middlegate Road, Frampton Gate is a stunning development, surrounded by green open space and excellent transport links. Currently there are a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes available to purchase, with prices starting from as low as £195,000 for a two bedroom home.

The event will take place on Saturday 21st and Sunday 22nd September from 12pm to 4pm and will allow attendees to take a tour of the development, speak to the independent financial advisors who will be on site, and find out more about how Allison Homes East can help with the first step onto the property ladder, with its range of buying options and incentives.

One of the homes available for attendees to purchase is Home 93, The Plum. This stunning two bedroom home is priced from £195,000, offering a perfect blend of affordability and convenience for those ready to step onto the property ladder.

CGI of Street Scene at Frampton Gate development

The home opens into a front aspect living room and features a combined kitchen and dining area at the rear of the home with French doors to the rear garden, creating an elegant space for hosting. The downstairs is completed with a cloakroom, convenient under stairs storage cupboard and generous hallway which can be used as a flexible work from home space. Upstairs are two spacious double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom, with plenty of space for storage.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “For anyone on the fence about buying, the gate to homeownership is wide open at Frampton Gate. With homes starting from £195,000, you can say goodbye to rent and start investing in your future. Frampton Gate has so much to offer and we expect to see a lot of interest in the homes here, so I would highly suggest coming along to this event to start the exciting journey to owning a brand-new home.”