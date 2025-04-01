Lincolnshire housebuilder to host Part Exchange event in Moulton Chapel this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is inviting homebuyers with a property to sell to visit its brand-new Chapel Gate development this weekend, to find out more about its Part Exchange scheme.

Located on Roman Road in the village of Moulton Chapel, Chapel Gate is a stunning collection of three, four and five bedroom homes, including bungalows. Future residents will enjoy idyllic countryside living and have easy access to thriving market towns, with Spalding and Holbeach being just five and seven miles away respectively.

On Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th April, from 10am to 5pm, Allison Homes East is hosting a Part Exchange event for interested property seekers to learn how the scheme works and view the available homes.

With Part Exchange, homebuyers are able to secure a brand-new home without having to sell their current property first, pay estate agent fees or cope with the uncertainty of traditional homebuying chains.

Allison Homes East's Chapel Gate development

Allison Homes East will arrange for a minimum of two independent valuations of the property. Upon acceptance of an offer, the housebuilder will reserve the buyer’s chosen Allison home, allowing them to relax knowing their dream home is secured and their existing home has a guaranteed cash buyer*.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “Part Exchange has helped many of our homebuyers seamlessly move to a wonderful new community, and we’re very excited to be offering the scheme at our Chapel Gate development too. This weekend’s event will provide homeseekers with the perfect opportunity to speak with our sales team and find out if the scheme is right for them.

“We currently have a range of fantastic homes available at Chapel Gate, which are priced from just £250,000 and designed to cater to a variety of lifestyles. We would highly encourage anyone who is looking for a home in the area to come along and view our homes firsthand.”

Chapel Gate is nestled in an idyllic location, perfect for anyone from young couples to growing families. Moulton Chapel is a charming village located in the South Holland District of Lincolnshire, surrounded by open fields and breathtaking countryside, perfect for long walks with the family pet, starting a scenic running journey and taking in the wellbeing benefits of being surrounded by greenery.

Families are well served by several excellent nurseries, primary and secondary schools all within easy reach of the development, including Moulton Chapel Primary School and Spalding Academy.

There is no shortage of things to do in the area. Springfields Outlet Shopping & Leisure is less than a 15-minute drive away from the development and is home to over 55 different outlet stores, offering everything from clothing to gadgets to home décor. There is also an exciting selection of eateries, an Adventure Land for young children to enjoy and year-round events.

The South Holland Centre is also just 10 minutes away and offers film screenings, stand up comedy, plays and musicals.

For commuters the village is situated on the A151 road, which connects Spalding to Holbeach, and busy Peterborough is just 25 minutes away.

To view the available homes at Chapel Gate, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/chapel-gate/ or call the sales team on 01406 273115. The marketing suite is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.

To find out more about Allison Homes East’s Part Exchange scheme, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/options/part-exchange/.

*T&Cs apply and can be read at https://allison-homes.co.uk/part-exchange-terms-and-conditions/.