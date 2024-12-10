Lincolnshire housebuilder to unveil show home at brand-new Moulton Chapel development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East will be unveiling the show home at its brand-new development, in the village of Moulton Chapel, this January.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The development, called Chapel Gate, will consist of a stunning selection of three, four and five bedroom homes, including bungalows, located on Roman Road. Future residents will enjoy idyllic countryside living and have easy access to thriving market towns, with Spalding and Holbeach being just five and seven miles away respectively.

On Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th January, from 10am to 5pm, Allison Homes East is hosting an exclusive launch event for its four bedroom The Walnut Special show home. Attendees will be able to tour the show home for the first time, meet the sales team and find out more about the homes and homebuying schemes available at Chapel Gate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We cannot wait to open the doors to our brand-new Chapel Gate show home for the first time. This development will have something for everyone, from first-time buyers to growing families, and we are very excited to introduce homeseekers to the range of homes we have on offer.

CGI of Allison Homes East's Chapel Gate development

“We would encourage anyone who is looking to make the move in 2025 to come along and see if their perfect home is waiting for them at Chapel Gate.”

Moulton Chapel is a charming village located in the South Holland District of Lincolnshire, surrounded by open fields and breathtaking countryside. The village is home to two Grade II listed buildings – the octagonal-shaped St James’ chapel built in 1722 and a red-brick tower windmill built in 1865, which is on the same road as Chapel Gate. For families, several highly rated nurseries and primary and secondary schools are located nearby.

The large market town of Spalding is just five miles north-west and is famous for its brightly coloured tulips that flower in spring. Here, residents can enjoy a visit to the Springfields Outlet Shopping Centre, which boasts over 50 high street brands, the stunning Festival Gardens and children’s Adventure Land park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over to the north-east is Holbeach, only seven miles away and also famed for its link to the flower industry. Two markets are held every week and an additional Farmers Market once a month.

To find out more about Chapel Gate ahead of the show home launch, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/chapel-gate/ or call the sales team on 07826 914345.