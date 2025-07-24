Lincolnshire housebuilder unveils new show homes in Grantham

Allison Homes' Manthorpe Chase Development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East has officially opened two new show homes at its Manthorpe Chase development in the picturesque village of Manthorpe, on the outskirts of Grantham.

Situated on Belton Lane, Manthorpe Chase will consist of 480 two, three, four and five bedroom homes, including open market homes and a selection of affordable homes.

On Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th July, Allison Homes East hosted an exclusive launch event for prospective homebuyers to visit the development for the first time and take a private tour of the four bedroom The Redwood and three bedroom The Laurel show homes.

The Redwood, starting at £475,000 and set on a desirable corner plot, offers a contemporary style, space and energy efficient living. The expansive open-plan kitchen and dining area is complimented by an abundance of natural light from a generous garden, perfect for summer.

Upstairs, the main bedroom offers a touch of luxury, boasting a private en suite bathroom. Two additional double bedrooms and a spacious single bedroom ensure plenty of space for family and guests.

The Laurel, priced from £307,000, thoughtfully designed for modern living, offers a stylish front-aspect living room, an open plan kitchen and dining area with French doors to the garden, a dedicated utility room, and a convenient downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs, are two double bedrooms, with the main bedroom accompanied by an en suite, a generous single bedroom, and a contemporary family bathroom, all connected by a spacious landing.

In addition to their beautifully designed interiors, The Redwood and The Laurel offer practical benefits including a single garage and two parking spaces. Alongside a significant saving on energy bills, according to the latest HBF report1, new build homes like The Redwood and The Laurel can save over £970 annually compared to older properties.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are very pleased to have officially opened our fantastic new show homes at Manthorpe Chase. Our launch event was a great success, and our homes are already proving popular with all types of purchasers.

“We are looking forward to showing home seekers around our brand-new show homes and hope they love them just as much as we do. We’d encourage anyone who is interested in making the move to Manthorpe Chase to get in touch with our sales team to find out more.”

Just a seven-minute drive from Grantham town centre, residents can enjoy a lively mix of independent stores, popular high-street brands and regular markets. Alongside the town centre, a short stroll away from Manthorpe Chase lies the historic Belton House, a National Trust treasure where expansive parkland and ancient woodland can be enjoyed on foot.

Golf enthusiasts will find themselves at home at the nearby Belton Park Golf Club, one of the country’s most highly regarded courses.

To find out more about Manthorpe Chase and the available homes, visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/manthorpe-chase/ or contact the sales team on 01476 833224. The sales office is open Thursday to Monday, from 10am to 5pm.