Green Libraries Week, led by the Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals, is a national annual celebration of libraries, focusing on climate and sustainability and this year ran from 7th to the 13th October.

Fourteen libraries across the county opened their doors to external organisations and groups, with talks ranging from how to set up DIY solar energy in your home, to a planting workshop. Children were encouraged to get involved with initiatives including Let’s Talk About Rubbish – a repurposed colouring sheet, junk modeling and learning how to make a Bug Hotel. Libraries weekly Lego Clubs also joined in by creating garden and nature inspired builds.

The HEART Team (Home Energy Advice & Retrofit Team) from East Lindsey District Council toured libraries in the district with ERIC the Van (Energy & Retrofit Information Clinic) showcasing some of the measures and technologies that people can use to make their homes more efficient.

In Louth, highlights included a Crop Swap Stall where people could leave seeds and produce for others to collect. There was also a cycle workshop from R-evoultion Multiply to help teach people how to maintain their bicycles and local eco-charity Low Carbon Louth ran a repair cafe.

At Market Rasen library, The Old Station Group ran a demonstration on how to used recycled wood pallets to make plaques for the garden. There was also a talk on using leftovers to create delicious curries, and an in-house autumn wreath workshop.

Sleaford Navigation Trust were among those running sessions at the library in Sleaford. As well as trying to recruit more volunteers, the trust were promoting their new narrowboat, which is set to be used for passenger trips on the River Slea in 2025.

Coastal libraries focused on the natural environment and highlighted issues caused by litter, especially plastics, on our coastline. Team members from Mablethorpe Library and a local Reading Group joined in with the Coastal Scouts for a beach clean to round the week off.

Some of the libraries including Sleaford, ran costume swap rails throughout the week – these will stay up until Halloween for children wishing to get a new outfit whilst saving both money and the environment.

1 . GLW Bug Hotel Xander Louth.jpg Xander made a bug hotel in Louth Photo: Supplied

2 . GLW Heart 1 Louth 0224.jpg People received advice on how to be more energy efficient Photo: Supplied

3 . Market rasen library curry event.jpg Arya Madhava shared her skills to make curries from leftovers Photo: Supplied