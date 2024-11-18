Locals invited to take a look inside Woodhall Spa’s brand-new retirement community at upcoming Open Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A retirement housebuilder in Woodhall Spa is hosting a showcase Open Week for local retirees on the hunt for their dream home.

Taking place between Tuesday 19th November and Friday 22nd November, the event will give locals the chance to learn more about the exclusive McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Hotchkin Gardens on Tattershall Road.

As well as helping to uncover the benefits of retirement living, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to provide information on property availability and give guests a guided tour of the development, allowing them to experience the vibrant lifestyle for themselves. Guests will also be able to take advantage of McCarthy Stone’s exclusive winter package featuring five incredible offers if reserved before 28th December*.

With appointments available between 11am and 4pm, bookings are required and can be made by calling 0800 201 4384.

McCarthy Stone's Hotchkin Gardens pavilion

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, comments: “With the UK’s growing ageing population, there is an increasing need to create more purpose-built homes and wellbeing-focused retirement communities designed to help older people live happier, healthier lives. All our developments, including Hotchkin Gardens, are created with community and independence at their heart to meet this demand. We therefore look forward to showcasing this at our upcoming Open Week and welcoming local retirees to discover how they can live life to the fullest.”

Providing the over 55s with style, function, and a taste of luxury living, Hotchkin Gardens is home to 41 one and two-bedroom retirement bungalows and eight three-bedroom retirement cottages, each of which come with private gardens to the front and back. Homeowners enjoy access to fantastic facilities, including a beautiful sensory garden and well-appointed pavilion for regular social events. For peace of mind, all properties are fitted with integrated security alarms and fire detection.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.