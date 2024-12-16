Looking to move home in Lincolnshire in 2025? Shared Ownership could be the option you’re looking for

Hawthorn Fields by Gleeson now has Shared Ownership homes available.

For those hoping to move home next year but feeling priced out of their local area, Home Reach could have the solution.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

The Shared Ownership provider has recently launched a number of new homes across Lincolnshire, partnering with some of the UK’s biggest housebuilders to bring quality homes at accessible prices.

Melissa Toomey, Director of Sales for Home Reach, explains; “Shared Ownership is a fantastic solution to those struggling to buy a home outright. Whether a first-time buyer or a family or couple looking for their next move, having the opportunity to initially buy just a share of the home could mean the difference between staying in area you love and having to relocate for more space.”

For those looking to move or put down roots in the village of Wragby, Hawthorn Fields by Gleeson is a brand new development surrounded by green space. Just a short hop to a range of amenities, including country pubs, restaurants and supermarkets, the area is perfect for young families, with well-rated schools within walking distance. There’s also a large playpark and gardens just a short stroll away, as well as Wragby Swimming Pool.

Three and four bedroom houses are for sale at The Colleys.

Home Reach currently have a number of three-bedroom houses – the Tyrone house type– available to buy through Shared Ownership, with prices starting from just £94,498 for a 50% share. This could be purchased with a deposit of less than £5000 – making it a viable option for those struggling to get together a larger deposit.

Hoping to move in and around the bustling town of Grantham? The Colleys could be the answer!

The popular Countryside development is now offering a range of homes through Home Reach’s Shared Ownership scheme, including three- and four- bedroom semi and detached houses. With plenty to explore locally, including the Grantham Canal, popular with walkers and cyclists, and Belton House National Trust site, the kids won’t run out of things to do at the weekends.

Homes at The Colleys are built to Countryside’s high standards and specification, but are now available through Shared Ownership, offering an alternative route for families looking to stay in the Grantham area.

Prices start from just £137,500 for a 50% share of a three-bedroom house, requiring deposits of under £7000.