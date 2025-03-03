Love is in the air for Brigg’s first Bellway buyers

National homebuilder, Bellway launched its new Brigg development on Valentine’s Weekend and one couple fell immediately in love – with Barton upon Humber couple, Jamie Wray-Carter and Kathleen Curtin-Carter being the first to reserve a new home on Buttercross Meadows.

The couple, who had discussed plots at length before the launch and viewed a Forester show home at Bellway’s Palmer’s Grange development in Brough, were amongst the first through the door when the sales office opened – eager to ensure they reserved their preferred plot.

And the sales success didn’t end there. Bellway took another two reservations and an express mover application on the opening weekend alone.

Being constructed off Wrawby Road on the outskirts of Brigg, Buttercross Meadows will consist of 290 three- and four-bedroom homes, which Bellway says will ensure it appeals to buyers from all walks of life – from first-time buyers, growing families, downsizers or investors looking to enter the strong rental market in the area. Launch prices range from £229,995 for a three-bed semi-detached Chandler to £369,995 for a four-bed detached Forester.

Melanie Smith, Bellway’s sales director, said; “It’s always exciting launching a new development and it makes it even better when you get a reservation on the very first morning of sales. And with visitor levels high all weekend, we’re confident James and Kathleen’s reservation will be the first in a flurry of early sales.”

All of the homes on Buttercross Meadows are from Bellway’s Artisan Collection, which showcases the best in contemporary home design. This ever-evolving selection of homes has been developed using customer feedback to create a new generation of properties that are perfectly suited to today’s homebuyer; while at the same time celebrating the Artisan traditions at the heart of Bellway and its commitment to delivering the highest standard of modern living.

“The Artisan collection doesn’t just stop at showcasing the best in contemporary home design,” added Melanie. “Every home we’re building in Brigg highlights our commitment to delivering low-carbon homes built with the future in mind. At Buttercross Meadows this includes electric vehicle charging, solar PV, smart heating thermostats, energy-efficient homes and a host of other additional cost-saving technologies."

Bellway marked the launch of Buttercross Meadows by teaming up with The Exchange in Brigg to offer one lucky couple a truly romantic outing. Richard and Rachel Spivey were drawn from all the entries and will soon be enjoying a meal for two worth £150 at Lascito and a night’s stay in the Coach House boutique hotel.