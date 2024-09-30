Lovell announces exclusive Golden Ticket Event at Tennyson Fields development in Louth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lovell is delighted to announce an exclusive Golden Ticket Event at their highly anticipated Tennyson Fields development in Louth. The event will take place on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October, offering prospective homebuyers a unique opportunity to explore the stunning new development and reserve their dream home with special benefits available exclusively during the event.

Tennyson Fields, located in the picturesque market town of Louth, offers a stylish collection of high-quality homes designed to meet the needs of today’s homebuyers. The development features a range of beautifully designed two, three, and four-bedroom homes, each boasting contemporary finishes, spacious interiors, and sustainable, energy-efficient features.

During the Golden Ticket Event, buyers who secure a home at Tennyson Fields will have access to a variety of exclusive offers, including mortgage contributions, deposit boosts, home upgrades and more, all tailored to help make the journey to homeownership more affordable and rewarding.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, commented:

“We are excited to welcome potential homeowners to our exclusive Golden Ticket Event at Tennyson Fields. This event is a fantastic opportunity for buyers to learn more about the development, explore our range of homes, and take advantage of the exclusive incentives on offer. With so many benefits available this weekend only, it’s the perfect time to secure your ideal home in Louth.”

Attendees will also have the chance to speak to the expert sales team about the various homes and purchasing schemes available, including the popular Assisted Move Scheme, Helping Hands.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th October

Time: 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Location: Tennyson Fields, Louth, Lincolnshire

For more information on the event and the homes available at Tennyson Fields visit here or call 01507 623 541.