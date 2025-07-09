Major £4m expansion at garden centre site in Sleaford

Pennells have been expanding their garden centre site in Sleaford.

A Lincolnshire-based family garden centre business is expanding its Sleaford site in a £4 million redevelopment project, backed by funding from Lloyds.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its ninth generation of family ownership, Lincolnshire-based Pennells Garden Centres, whose roots date back to 1780, has grown from a traditional nursery into a group of modern garden retail destinations.

With existing centres in Lincoln and Cleethorpes, Pennells acquired the Four Seasons site on London Road, Sleaford in 2018 and is now driving its transformation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion, set for completion in late summer, will feature a new 1,750 square metre retail space, an upgraded restaurant with seating capacity increased from 100 to 250, and extended parking facilities to better serve the volume of visitors expected from the surrounding area, including Sleaford and Grantham.

The project has been made possible through a £4 million funding package from Lloyds, marking the start of a new relationship with the lender. The package comprised a Buildings Transition Loan, which offers discounted lending to small and medium-sized businesses investing in energy efficient properties, and a development loan to help cover the cost of land purchase and construction.

With the new space, the business will expand its product range, particularly in seasonal lines such as garden furniture and Christmas decorations. No longer limited by a lack of indoor space, the owners say the development enables more stock to be showcased year-round, enhancing the overall shopping experience.

The growth is also expected to bring new job opportunities. While final recruitment numbers will be confirmed closer to the opening date, Pennells anticipates adding to both its retail and hospitality teams to support the expanded site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sustainability has also been a key consideration throughout the project. The new building incorporates energy-efficient design features, including solar panels, LED lighting, and materials that improve insulation and reduce heat loss.

Looking ahead, the business has its sights set on further growth. The team is exploring future site acquisitions and plans to launch its own branded range of garden furniture.

Richard Pennell, chairman at Pennells Garden Centres said: “We’ve always taken a long-term view, and this project is about making sure Sleaford continues to meet the needs of our customers for years to come.

“The new building means we’ll finally have space to showcase a fuller range, particularly during our busiest trading seasons. It’s also going to give visitors a more enjoyable experience, whether they’re shopping or stopping in for lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We moved to Lloyds earlier this year and the support we’ve had since day one has been excellent. They’ve taken the time to understand us as a business, and that’s been important as we’ve gone through this next phase.”

Nick Flanagan, Relationship Director at Lloyds, said: “Pennells is a great example of a business that’s stayed true to its heritage while adapting to changing retail expectations. This expansion will bring new services to the local area, create jobs and help the business continue its long-standing commitment to the community.

“We’re pleased to be part of their journey and look forward to seeing the Sleaford site continue to thrive.”