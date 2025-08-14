Market Rasen residents back housing plans for ‘vastly overgrown’ area on one condition

The parking behind Gordon Field, Market Rasen, looking towards the proposed site for 32 homes. Credit: LDRS

Plans to build houses on scrubland in Market Rasen mustn’t make the town’s traffic problems worse, residents say.

Up to 32 homes could be built on land between the railway station and Gordon Field.

There isn’t currently any road access to the site, and residents have warned that it shouldn’t be through their quiet street.

Prospect Place Ltd, who have submitted the plans, have left options open for how vehicles would get onto the site in the plans.

A woman living next to the site who asked not to be named said using Gordon Field would be the “daftest” option.

“I’m not very happy about the idea. I hope to God that the cars don’t come this way,” she said.

“Various companies have tried to buy homes on the road which they could knock down and make an access over the years, but so far no one has sold.

“The level of traffic here is already tremendous – we don’t need another 60-plus cars. There would be an accident.”

The land was once council-owned allotments, but has become overgrown in recent years.

Another woman who lives on the road said: “You don’t buy a house for the view – things change. I’m over 80, and at my age, you go with the flow.

“But we can’t have traffic coming this way – Chapel Street can already be a nightmare, particularly if you’re making a right-turn and going under the single-lane bridge.

“I don’t mind housing if it’s the right type of housing – either affordable or more of the excellent bungalows for over 50s they have around here.”

The initial application asks for outline permission, and further details, such as the homes’ layout and appearance, would need further permission.

Sandra Davis said: “It could be good, depending on how the plans turn out.

“That area’s vastly overgrown at the moment. It’s been cleared three times, but keeps growing back.

“It might actually deaden the sound of trains from the railway station.”

A man whose garden backs onto the site said he hoped the housing would “tidy it up a bit.”

The LDRS has approached the developer for comment.

The plans have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council and will be determined at a later date.