Modern living meets countryside charm at Lincolnshire development

David Wilson Homes is encouraging property seekers in search of a modern and functional home to explore the options available at The Willows development in Bourne.

Located on Musselburgh Way, The Willows features a selection of two, three, and four bedroom homes, blending modern living with the charm of the Lincolnshire countryside.

One of the featured properties is the thoughtfully designed three bedroom Greenwood – an ideal choice for families seeking a spacious and flexible home to support a busy lifestyle.

The Greenwood home stands out with its bright, open-plan kitchen and dining area, featuring a walk-in glazed bay that opens onto the garden. It also includes a dedicated home office and a separate utility space.

An external image of the Greenwood home at The Willows

On the first floor, the main bedroom benefits from a private en suite, accompanied by a generous lounge that overlooks the garden. The top floor offers two additional double bedrooms, separated by a stylish family bathroom.

Rachael Harrison, Sales Director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “Our Greenwood style properties at The Willows are an excellent option for home buyers seeking a spacious and stylish home, designed to suit both family life and personal comfort.

“With a range of incentives available, we’re encouraging anyone interested in buying a new home in Lincolnshire to visit our development and explore the Greenwood show home, to experience the lifestyle on offer first-hand.”

When purchasing selected Greenwood properties, home buyers can receive up to £15,000 towards their deposit. Also, they can benefit from a £10,000 discount on the property, an upgraded kitchen worth £3,000, and flooring throughout valued at £7,000.

Situated on the edge of the popular town of Bourne, The Willows provides a peaceful retreat from city life, with the countryside right on the doorstep, while still being in close proximity to all the amenities that Bourne has to offer.

Conveniently, the development also benefits from simple links to major roads, such as the A15 and A1, making commuting and exploring the wider county straightforward.

For more information about the homes available at The Willows, visit the website or call the David Wilson Homes sales team on 033 3355 8483.

For more information on any of the homebuilder’s developments across the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Lincolnshire.