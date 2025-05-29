Mortgage rates drops in brighter future for house hunters

After holding steady at a 16-year high of 5.24%, interest rates have finally begun to fall, with some of the most competitive mortgage lenders now offering rates below 4%.

Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

According to a recent survey conducted by Lincolnshire housebuilder Chestnut Homes, 15% of people are worried about keeping up with their mortgage payments, with 85% of people agreeing the government should do more to help buyers get onto the property ladder.

As rates ease, Chestnut Homes is welcoming the news, highlighting how this opens new doors for those looking to purchase their first home, move up the property ladder, or downsize with confidence.

David Newton, managing director at Chestnut Homes, said:“It’s been a tough market for homebuyers, so it’s really positive to see mortgage rates moving in the right direction. For buyers who may have been sitting on the fence, this could be the moment they’ve been waiting for.”

As mortgage rates continue to come down, experts are advising that this will also see the demand and pricing for housing increase.

“There are currently 800,000 [1] fixed-rate mortgages with an interest rate of 3% set to expire each year until 2027, so any reduction in rates can make a huge different to monthly payments.

"At Chestnut Homes, we offer many flexible buying options to help make homeownership a reality, including the Own New Rate Reducer mortgage, which gives you access to heavily reduced mortgage rates and monthly payments for the initial period, and the Easy Mover initiative, where we aim to sell your home for you within six weeks.”

Chestnut Homes, which has developments across Lincolnshire including Boston, Dunholme, Sibsey, and Market Rasen, is also encouraging potential buyers to take advantage of mortgage advice offered through its sales offices.

Oliver Peace Managing Director of James Leighton Financial Services (JLFS), one of Chestnut Homes' recommended mortgage brokerages, said: “We do expect rates to come down a little further in the run up to summer as the tariff situation settles, however my biggest piece of advice is for buyers to act now.

“Future drops in the Base Rate are already priced into mortgage deals and with lenders offering good rates, it makes sense to secure your new home now. If rates come down further and will make a drastic difference to your monthly outgoings, buyers could look to make a switch at that point. At JLFS, we help buyers change their mortgage product free of charge, providing a sense of security.

“If mortgage rates continue to come down, the demand for housing will increase and drive up the price, which is why securing a deal on offer now will benefit you in the long run.”

Although the world is still in the midst of widespread economic uncertainty, the current shift is a welcomed change for would-be-homeowners, who previously put plans on hold, or new buyers hoping to take the plunge.

Chestnut Homes works with a range of independent advisors who can help buyers understand the impact of rate changes on their personal affordability and long-term plans.