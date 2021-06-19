An open garden event is being held on Sunday at Great hale for the National Garden Scheme.

It will take place on Sunday, June 20, from 11am to 5pm.

Shangila has a three-acre garden with herbaceous borders, colour-themed island beds, hostas, lavenders, topiary, three ponds and new exotic borders.

Admission is priced at £4.50 (free for children).

There is wheelchair access to all areas.

Find the garden at NG34 9LH.

The event is being held through the National Garden Scheme, with under normal circumstances raises more than £3million each year for national nursing, gardening and other charitable causes.

It is the single largest donor to Macmillan Cancer Support.