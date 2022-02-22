New 270-home development set to go ahead on outskirts of Sleaford

An impression of some of the Keepmoat Homes, overlooking a children's open space. EMN-220222-164851001

Top ten housebuilder, Keepmoat Homes has purchased greenfield land from Sleaford Property Developments with plans already approved by North Kesteven District Council to deliver two, three and four-bedroom homes as part of the Handley Chase sustainable urban extension to the town off London Road.

Work is set to begin on-site at the end of this month (February) and is expected to take five years to complete, including a number of affordable rented homes provided by a local housing association.

The overall urban extension will see 1,450 new homes built alongside proposals for a new health centre, community centre, care home and a new school which are expected to service a thriving new community in Sleaford. New sports fields, complete with a pavilion for changing areas, as well as an allotment complete the wider proposals for recreational use within the community.

The proposed show home for the Keepmoat Homes development. EMN-220222-164841001

As part of its commitment to building sustainable communities, Keepmoat Homes has also proposed plans for cycle and pedestrian routes linking to nearby Mareham Pastures Local Nature Reserve.

Shaun Fielding, Regional Managing Director at Keepmoat Homes said: “We’re thrilled to have secured planning consent for the Handley Chase site and look forward to the residential area serving as a wider community in the region, whilst promoting a more sustainable way of living. The development of 270 units seeks to provide first-time buyers, downsizers or renters in the area with expertly constructed new homes designed for modern living.

“We’re pleased to be supporting the local employment economy by attracting tradespeople and suppliers in the area, and we will be holding Meet the Builder events to engage potential contractors to carry out the work needed over the five-year period.”

The first homes are due to launch in October 2022.

Two, three and four bedroom family homes will be created in the 270-property development by Keepmoat Homes on the outskirts of Sleaford. EMN-220222-164831001

Over 70 per-cent of Keepmoat Homes’ customers are first-time buyers and the average selling price of a Keepmoat home is £161,000.

For more information about Keepmoat Homes, visit www.keepmoat.com/corporate