New Boston show homes unveiled by Chestnut Homes

House-hunters in Boston can now get an exclusive first look inside the newly unveiled show homes at Chestnut Homes’ development, The Quadrant.

Located in Wyberton, the two show homes have been styled by interior design specialists, Edward Thomas Interiors, bringing the vision for life at The Quadrant into focus and offering buyers inspiration for how the homes can work for modern lifestyles.

Each show home reflects a unique style, while keeping decor fun, fresh, and achievable.

One of the standout features in the three-bedroom Camberwell house type is a circus-themed twin bedroom, complete with puppet show stands and playful artwork — demonstrating how bold personality can shine through even in smaller spaces. A colour-drenched skirting board adds a touch of trend-forward flair, while curated accessories and flexible layouts offer practical takeaways for visitors.

The two-bedroom house type, The Nook, has been cleverly designed to maximise space, pairing playful details with a sleek, modern finish. Embracing the warmth of a contemporary country home, it features bold wallpaper, a functional office space, and calming muted tones that create a stylish yet tranquil feel throughout.

Building on the success of their 2023 designs at Chestnut Homes’ The Meadow development, Edward Thomas Interiors’ team sought to create fresh, playful and contemporary looks for Chestnut Homes’ latest development.

Megan Doherty, senior account manager at the design firm, said: “We really wanted to show how these homes could work for real families – whether it’s a cosy reading corner for the eldest child, or a multifunctional bedroom that doubles as mum’s wellness retreat.

“Soft tones, curved furniture, walnut wood finishes and the trending ‘mocha mousse’ Pantone Colour of the Year all feature, offering an inviting backdrop that blends contemporary living with country comforts.

The Quadrant is located in Boston, Lincolnshire.

“Designing a show home is about invoking inspiration not creating a perfect house. Our aim is to show househunters different ideas and how achievable great design can be. A Chestnut Home has a high-quality build and modern finishes, which is a great blank canvas for us to create memorable interiors.”

The Quadrant development is delivering a vibrant new community for Boston, offering a range of carefully crafted two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. With a focus on quality and energy efficiency, the development continues to prove popular with buyers at all stages of the property ladder - from first-time buyers and growing families to those looking to downsize.

Robyn Pedley, marketing manager at Chestnut Homes added: “Boston's appeal, driven by its excellent amenities—from vibrant shopping and dining to strong transport links and the buzz of Boston United Football Stadium—makes it a prime location.

“At The Quadrant, we've meticulously blended Boston's rich history with modern living, designing homes that echo the town's traditional architecture on the outside, while offering flexible, contemporary spaces within.

The Nook is a two bedroom type house at the Quadrant.

“Our collaboration with Edward Thomas Interiors has once again been a fantastic experience, helping us create homes that are both enjoyable and highly functional.”