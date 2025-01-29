New housing development plans for Bardney

Proposed plans for 54 homes on Wragby Road, Bardney. From submitted planning documents. Credit: Fytche-Taylor Planning Ltd/Executors of estate of Margaret Lintin

Plans have been submitted for more than 50 homes in a village near Horncastle.

The properties would be built on fields in Bardney which back onto existing properties off Abbey Road and Wragby Road.

The plans have been submitted by Fytche-Taylor Planning Ltd on behalf of the estate of the former owner.

They are seeking outline permission for 54 properties from West Lindsey District Council, with details such the layout and size to be determined later.

Planning documents say: “The proposed layout is purely indicative, and serves the purpose of demonstrating that 54 dwellings, together with necessary infrastructure to serve the development, can reasonably be accommodated within the site.”

The application wouldn’t extend further into the countryside, instead developing on an area which already has houses on three sides.

The fields are currently empty apart from farm buildings and barns, which would be demolished.

The access lane off Wragby Road would be extended into the new estate.

The application proposes 11 of the 54 properties are priced affordably – typically 20 percent lower than the typical market rent.

The application states: “The strategic aim of the Central Lincolnshire Local Plan is to deliver around 12,000 affordable dwellings that are needed during the plan period to meet the needs of residents unable to meet their own housing need through the open market.”

The developer also says it would make contributions to NHS England and Lincolnshire County Council to support health and education infrastructure for the new residents.

The application disputes that the new homes would create too much extra traffic.

It predicts there would be around 32 extra two-way trips in the morning rush hour, and a similar amount in evening.

The plans have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council to be determined at a later date.