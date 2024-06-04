New phase of homes launches at thriving Lincolnshire development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Barratt Homes has announced a new phase of properties at its Wigmore Park development near Grimsby.

The second phase of the development on Station Road will bring 140 homes, which includes affordable housing, to the growing community. Many of the new homes will overlook green open space.

With a range of different style homes, Wigmore Park will suit a variety of buyers including first time buyers, growing families, and working professionals.

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on the edge of the popular village of New Waltham, Wigmore Park consists of over 20 per cent green open spaces, habitats for wildlife, and parks and tree-lined paths. Residents will also benefit from being just four miles away from Grimsby, as well as a short drive from the beaches of Cleethorpes.

B&DWS - 007 - A typical street scene at Barratt Homes' Wigmore Park development

With many people choosing to have a better work-life balance by adopting a hybrid style of working, Wigmore Park offers commuters direct links as well as peace and tranquility at home.

Stacey Berkeley, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “We are really excited about the new phase of homes at Wigmore Park. The development has been immensely popular and the community is really flourishing.

“We are excited to see continued success with the new phase of homes and look forward to seeing more homebuyers find their dream property at Wigmore Park.”

Barratt Developments was recently awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual HBF new homes survey for a record 15 years in a row.

There are a number of schemes available for those looking to make a move, including the developer’s Key Worker Deposit Contribution where a variety of key workers such as police force, fire service, prison service, education and employees of the NHS, can receive £1,000 for every £20,000 spent on the purchase price of a new home.

Those looking to part exchange can take advantage of Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange scheme. This sees the developer becoming a buyer for the homebuyer’s existing property, avoiding the hassle of being on a property chain and eliminating any estate agency fees.