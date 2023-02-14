North Kesteven is in top ten places to build a home

According to research by landscaping materials experts, Marshalls , they have looked at a range of factors, from the cost of land and construction to planning approval rate, and put together a Home Build Index that ranks every local authority area in England .

North Kesteven is judged to be the seventh best place in the country to build your own home, benefitting from a high planning approval rate of 83.12 per cent, according to the most recent figures they could obtain, and a comparatively low value of residential land at £850,000 per hectare.

Council leader, Coun Richard Wright, said: “Anyone wishing to construct a home here must adhere to all the relevant procedures and planning policy, and our planning team provides sound and impartial advice as required within those boundaries. Our teams in building control and other areas provide efficient, reliable and effective services as required too.“The Central Lincolnshire Local Plan sets out a positive but well-measured approach to growth.“Land prices in the district are comparatively reasonable, and North Kesteven is served by good quality construction and related services with a knowledgeable workforce also open to acquiring new skills including modern methods of construction.“In lots of broader ways too; North Kesteven proves itself often as the place to live, work and invest. We’ve safe and welcoming communities, fantastic schools, and a low level of crime.“There’s also a whole range of provisions helping people stay healthy and enjoy active wellbeing.”