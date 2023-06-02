Register
Plans for 49 new homes in Boston area village despite concerns

Plans for the construction of 49 new homes in Sibsey are expected to be approved by East Lindsey District Council next Thursday.
By Daniel Jaines
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:45 BST
How the front elevation of some of the proposed new homes could look.How the front elevation of some of the proposed new homes could look.
How the front elevation of some of the proposed new homes could look.

The applicant, Chestnut Homes, has submitted an application for reserved matters as part of the second phase of the larger Miller’s Walk development project, located off Main Road.

While the proposal has faced opposition from the Sibsey Parish Council, ELDC officers have deemed the application acceptable and recommended it for approval.

The proposed housing development aims to address the growing demand for housing in the area, offering a mix of affordable and market-rate homes to cater to a range of residents.

The proposed layout of the new homes.The proposed layout of the new homes.
The proposed layout of the new homes.

The application has been called in by Councillor Tom Ashton “due to public interest and village concerns over the appropriateness of the design and layout for a village location”.

Sibsey Parish Council has voiced concerns regarding the potential impact of the development on the local infrastructure and the village’s character.

Urging the East Lindsey District Council to reject the proposals, the council highlights the potential strain on local services and emphasises the need to preserve the village’s unique identity.

“Whilst the parish council objected to any development on this site it is not against the idea of affordable housing where need is demonstrated and built to a high standard (as done elsewhere in Sibsey),” said the report.

“It has been demonstrated that with the right design and layout it can fit within the village and be desirable to potential buyers. The parish council would support genuine quality affordable housing.”

The proposed development includes seven affordable homes, comprising a quarter-house and a terrace of three two-bedroomed houses.

Despite the objections raised, the East Lindsey District Council states that the details submitted for phase two align with the requirements of the outline approval.

“Notwithstanding the objections from the parish council and the local ward member, the application is considered to be acceptable and is recommended for approval,” stated the council.

