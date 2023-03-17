Plans submitted for restaurant above Boston chip shop to be converted into flats

Plans have been submitted to convert the first floor of a Boston town centre fish and chip shop into flats.

Tate's Fish Restaurant in Boston.

​The first floor of Tate’s Fish Restaurant, located in New Street, is currently being used as a restaurant seating area.

If the application is given full planning permission by Boston Borough Council, this level will be converted into two self-contained, one-bedroom flats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tate’s, which has been in the town since 1904, and has won multiple awards over the years for the food it serves, will retain its business on the ground floor.

The proposed layout of the two apartments above Tate's Fish Restaurant in Boston.

Access for the two apartments will be via a separate entrance than that of the restaurant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The premises is located just off Straight Bargate shopping area, making any potential flats ideally situated for access to local amenities.