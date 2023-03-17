Plans submitted for restaurant above Boston chip shop to be converted into flats

The first floor of Tate’s Fish Restaurant, located in New Street, is currently being used as a restaurant seating area.
If the application is given full planning permission by Boston Borough Council, this level will be converted into two self-contained, one-bedroom flats.
Tate’s, which has been in the town since 1904, and has won multiple awards over the years for the food it serves, will retain its business on the ground floor.
Access for the two apartments will be via a separate entrance than that of the restaurant.
The premises is located just off Straight Bargate shopping area, making any potential flats ideally situated for access to local amenities.
The plans were submitted to the local authority by NiCAD Consultancy Services Ltd on February 28.