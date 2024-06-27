Land off Mill Lane, Billinghay | Photo: Ellis Karran

Plans to build over 150 new homes in the village of Billinghay, near Sleaford, have been unveiled.

Grantham-based developer T. Balfe Construction Limited has submitted a proposal to North Kesteven District Council for the construction of 152 new homes on the rural edge of Billinghay.

Approximately 20 per cent of the homes being constructed on the land east of Mill Lane will be designated as affordable, with an additional five per cent reserved for custom and self-build plots.

According to the developer, the layout is designed around a “long linear public open space” feature, drawing influence from the recently completed development directly to the north.

The proposed site layout | Image: NKDC

The property plans feature a variety of three-bedroom detached and semi-detached homes, as well as bungalows and two-bed terraces.

Green infrastructure has been “woven” throughout the proposals in an effort to positively contribute to biodiversity net gain while creating an attractive environment for new residents, according to their documents submitted.

This includes planting trees and shrubs to ensure that the proposed homes blend seamlessly into a landscaped setting. The proposed layout includes ample private garden areas, offering the opportunity to create a series of well-connected wildlife corridors.

The development also includes the construction of two new vehicular entrances off Mill Lane, with additional access provided along the northern boundary to link with the earlier phase of development.

“The development would generate 177 pedestrian trips per day, 29 cycle trips per day and 45 bus passenger trips per day,” the developer stated in its Transport Assessment.