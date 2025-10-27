Platform teams up with Ashwood to deliver affordable homes near Spalding

Interior of a Platform Home Ownership property at a development in Lincolnshire.

Home seekers near Spalding have a greater scope of choice thanks to the recent release of Shared Ownership properties to the east of the market town.

Leading housing association Platform Home Ownership has partnered with Lincolnshire developer Ashwood Homes to deliver a mix of 15 quality two- and three-bedroom homes at Holbeach Meadows, which will be ready to move into in the coming months.

Less than eight miles from Spalding in the smaller market town of Holbeach, the brand-new development features homes that combine quality, practicality and sustainability, all within the idyllic retreat of the Lincolnshire countryside.

Holbeach Meadows will open the door to the property ladder for many, with first-time buyers, young families and more purchasing a share of their home and paying rent on the remainder.

Access to home ownership is greater, as deposits are against that share and not the full market value, and residents can increase that owned share to 100 per cent, eliminating rental payments entirely.

Each home at Holbeach Meadows has been thoughtfully planned for modern lifestyles, with practical layouts, contemporary design and energy-efficient features, including solar panels, to help reduce running costs.

Nigel Parsons, Managing Director at Ashwood Homes, said: “Holbeach Meadows has been carefully designed to reflect the needs of the local community, offering homes that are both high-quality and affordable.

“Working with Platform, we’re excited to make the distant dream of home ownership a reality for more people in the area and look forward to welcoming the first residents.”

Those moving in will benefit from strong transport connections. Holbeach sits close to the A16 and A17, making Spalding, King’s Lynn and Peterborough easily accessible by car. The nearest railway station is Spalding, less than 10 miles away, with onward connections to Peterborough, London and beyond.

For leisure time, Holbeach combines small-town charm with countryside appeal, offering green spaces, walking routes and links to nearby historic towns. Larger destinations such as Spalding and Peterborough also provide vibrant shopping, dining and nightlife options within a short distance.

Donna Gadd, Area Sales Manager at Platform, said: “Holbeach Meadows will give people in Lincolnshire the opportunity to buy a high-quality, energy-efficient property at an affordable price.

“With excellent schools, everyday amenities and fantastic transport links, we expect these homes to be very popular.

“We’re proud to be delivering for local people in collaboration with a Lincolnshire developer. Those extra little touches help to make what we do feel even more special.”

For further details on Holbeach Meadows, or to register your interest, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/holbeach-meadows-spalding or call the team on 0333 200 7304.

There are currently Shared Ownership and Rent to Buy homes available at Handley Chase in Sleaford. For more information, please visit https://www.platformhomeownership.com/development/handley-chase-sleaford.

