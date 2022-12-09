Residents left without water and gardens flooded as water main bursts in Boston village

A burst water main in Kirton has left some residents without water, and others with flooded homes and gardens.

London Road, Kirton. Image: Google

London Road in Kirton was closed yesterday (Thursday) following the incident – while the fire service was called in to pump water out of two homes.It has now re-opened – with traffic lights in place.

Some residents of the Ashwood Homes estate and Woodland Road have reported having no water – while others have said it had a yellow colour.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed a crew responded to the incident and had to pump water from inside two properties on Boston Road in Kirton.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water told LincolnshireWorld: “We are sorry some customers in Kirton and the surrounding areas may have low water pressure or no water at all. “There is a burst water main in the area which our engineers are working hard to fix as quickly as possible.

"Whilst the repair is on-going our engineers have been trying to keep customers on water by using large tankers to top-up the network. Supplies may be intermittent or the pressure lower than usual whilst the repair continues.

“We know our specialist equipment is large and can be noisy when it’s in action, so we would like to thank customers for bearing with us while we carry out this essential work to get things back to normal as quickly as we can.”