Residents say no need for more houses in their village

Residents say there’s no need for more housing in a Lincolnshire village where homes already “aren’t selling”.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans have been submitted for 54 new homes on green space in Bardney, backing onto homes on Abbey Road and Wragby Road.

One woman who lives next to the site blamed the lack of amenities on a lack of interest in the village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Homes in Bardney just aren’t selling. There are about 14 on Rightmove from the brand new estate right now,” she said.

“We’ve heard they’re slowing down building on a second housing estate that’s got planning permission as well.

“There’s just no amenities here – the buses are rubbish, so you either have to walk or drive to work.”

Another woman said: “Why build another lot when the first two aren’t selling?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve already got enough homes for a village with these facilities. We only have a small shop, and it’s impossible to get into the doctors.

“It used to be a nice peaceful village – now it’s getting a bit rougher. I’m not sure if stories on social media are putting people off moving here.”

However, the question of whether there’s actually demand for housing isn’t something planning officials can take into account when making a decision.

The plans have been submitted by Fytche-Taylor Planning Ltd on behalf of the estate of the former landowner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other Bardney residents said they were concerned about how close the 54 new homes would be to theirs.

A Wragby Road resident said: “The plans show that directly next to our garden will be a green space where it seems like it’s intended that the village kids will play. I’m not very fond of the idea.”

Another said: “All we want is a nice back garden, but the houses will overlook where ours is. ”

The application seeks outline permission, with details such as layout to be submitted at a future date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area is currently enclosed by properties on three sides and wouldn’t extend further into the village.

Planning documents say: “The proposed layout is purely indicative and serves the purpose of demonstrating that 54 dwellings, together with necessary infrastructure to serve the development, can reasonably be accommodated within the site.”

The plans are currently being determined by West Lindsey District Council.