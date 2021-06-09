Royal road property prices aren’t quite fit for a Queen

Ahead of the Queen’s Birthday this weekend, by estate and lettings agent, Barrows and Forrester analysed sold prices across England and Wales over the last year across a number of royal road names.

The research shows that one royal road name reigns supreme and that’s Royal itself, with homes on roads with Royal in the name selling for £380,785 in the last year - 41 percent higher than the national average.

Palace also performed well, with homes coming in 39 percent higher than the national average at £375,000. Roads with Sovereign such as Sovereign Street in Grimsby (six percent) and Crown, such as Crown Street in Stamford (two percent) were also home to above average property sold values.

Unfortunately not all royal road names provide homeowners with cause for celebration, with the remaining six coming in below average when comparing sold prices to the national average.

At £247,000, roads with Monarch in the name came in -8 percent less than the national average, with those with Queen in the name, such as Queen Street in Sleaford and Boston, also seeing property values sit -10 percent below average.

Windsor and Elizabeth sit at a similar property prices level, coming in -16 percent and -17 percent below average respectively, while Commonwealth road names were also home to a considerably lower house price (£214,938).

Coronation was the worst performing royal road name of the lot, such as Coronation Road in Woodhall Spa, with the average sold price hitting just £170,000, -37 percent below the national average. However, this could be chicken related rather than a royal relation.

Other popular streets were King, such as King Edward Street in Sleaford or Kings Park Road in Grimsby.

Managing Director of Barrows and Forrester, James Forrester, said: “Her Majesty might be somewhat disappointed to learn that a royal relationship doesn’t guarantee regal property values. However, some royal road names will see you pay well above the national average for the privilege of the title.