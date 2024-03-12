Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Seed Swap was held on Saturday, March 2 as part of the monthly Farmers Market.

Chairman of the Network, Tim Grigg, explained anyone was welcome to bring along seeds to swap, or just pick some up for a small donation in a bid to get people growing their own produce and be more sustainable.

He said it was an idea to get their work noticed.

Seed swapping - Sleaford Climate Action Network volunteers, from left - Ada Trethewey, Alison Wickstead, Becky Mayfield and Tim Grigg.

Tim said: “Despite the challenging weather conditions we had over 50 swappers visit our stall and received over £100 from donations and people purchasing raffle tickets. Prizes were donated by Pennells Garden Centre and Gate House Garden Services.”

Later on the same day, Sleaford CAN held it's first 'Coffee & Climate' event at the Hub Cafe in Sleaford - a friendly drop-In session to enjoy a cup of tea or coffee and share concerns about our changing climate, and chat about how we can all work together to help our natural world and build a sustainable future.

On March 16 they will be be holding the next of their very successful Repair Cafes, held at the Riverside Church in Sleaford from 12.30 to 3pm.

The team of volunteer fixers will be working to fix broken items brought in by local residents, everything from faulty electrical appliances, to clothing which needs repairing. There is no charge for any repairs, although donations are appreciated.