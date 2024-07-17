Selling fast: Lightly refurbished properties connected to the home of the Dambusters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The property market in Scampton has witnessed an energetic start to the summer months, as life in Lincolnshire’s countryside idyll continues to appeal to first time buyers and growing families. Penrose Fields, a collection of two and three bed terrace and semi-detached homes being refurbished by Annington, continues to experience high demand, with 75% of homes having sold since its launch in Autumn 2023.

Penrose Fields has proven popular with a mix of local buyers, including first time buyers getting onto the property ladder for the first time, second steppers and young families, and downsizers later in life. Scampton is best known for its rich RAF history – once the home of the Dambuster squadron and later the iconic Red Arrows. As such, Several Armed Forces personnel have also put down roots at Penrose Fields.

Charlotte DeCaux, Sales Manager from appointed selling agent William H Brown, says: “Scampton has formed its own bubble of activity at a time when the property market has been slowing down elsewhere in the country. We’ve had one of our busiest months to date this year, and the consensus among homebuyers is that they are keen to keep moving over the summer months. It’s easy to see the appeal of Penrose Fields, which epitomises traditional British housing stock – good quality and reasonably priced homes, refurbished to a good standard, all located in an attractive village setting in central England.”

Just 10 two and three-bedroom homes remain available for sale at Penrose Fields, all of which have been upgraded to include new fencing and front doors, and have been redecorated throughout with a fresh coat of paint and brand new flooring. Selected properties also include brand new kitchens.

Louise Saunders, Head of Sales and Marketing for Annington, comments: “At Penrose Fields we are bringing existing housing stock up to modern standards and making them available for local people to buy. The development has proven incredibly popular with the local community, civilians and Armed Forces personnel alike, and we have even seen a number of first-time buyers move out of Lincoln to put down roots here. Now just a quarter of our homes at Penrose Fields remain, a mix of two and three-bedroom homes, all of which have been carefully refurbished ahead of occupation. This is truly the last chance to buy one of these homes in the village, and any interested buyers should get in touch with our selling agent before it’s too late.”

Scampton village is ideally located for families and first time buyers, with a nursery and primary school both within walking distance. Located on the High Street is the Dambusters Inn, which holds military memorabilia, and St John the Baptist Church is home to a number of historic British Commonwealth war graves.

Slightly further afield is Lincoln, just a 13 minute drive away. This historic cathedral city is home to museums, galleries and libraries in a dedicated Cultural Quarter, alongside independent shops and boutiques, and even the Magna Carta, displayed in the vaults of Lincoln Castle.

Contact the selling agent William H Brown on 01522 534771 or [email protected] to find out more and book a viewing.

To find out more about Annington visit www.annington.co.uk.