Six new affordable homes rented out at development named after local builder

Six new affordable homes at a development named after a local man have all been taken up by tenants or close to being rented out.

A total of £1.1 million of investment has been used by North Kesteven District Council to bring forward the three-bedroom homes on David’s Court off Lincoln Road in Holdingham.

They have been delivered by Lafford Homes, NKDC’s company which aims to meet local housing demand by raising the bar and delivering great quality market and affordable rent homes.

Extra care has been put into the quality of the homes. All six benefit from solar panels, for example, to reduce carbon in use and make them cheaper to run for the people in them.

North Kesteven District Council Development and Zero Carbon Manager Simon Robinson, Property Services Manager Scott Masterman, D Hatcher and Sons Project Manager Wendy Trollope and Director Will Hatcher, North Kesteven District Council Leader Councillor Richard Wright, Deputy Leader and Executive Councillor for Housing Councillor Ian Carrington, Deputy Chief Executive and Lafford Homes Director Phil Roberts, and Lafford Homes Director Matthew Spittles.

They also have larch cladding and double battened roofs on their exterior, and this attention to detail carries on inside too.

The kitchens are bright and airy, with built-in appliances provided, while the main bathrooms have full-height tiling around the bath and shower. There is a focus on light inside and on ample storage to ensure the homes are comfortable to live in and meet people’s needs.

Other homely touches include curtain rails pre-installed for the tenants and household waste bins already delivered ready for use.

As of now, the homes are all let and signed up to be let. Two of the new tenants showed interest in the properties at the start of construction. They have been waiting for the homes to be built and are now in the process of moving in.

David's Court, named after builder David Hatcher.

Construction company D Hatcher and Sons worked in partnership with Lafford Homes to create an opportunity to construct the properties at David’s Court on the parcel of land, off Lincoln Road.

While completing the handover it was decided the street should be named in memory of the previous owner of the company, David Hatcher. Through his company, which was originally founded as A Hatcher and Sons by his father Arthur and is run now by his sons James and Will Hatcher, David Hatcher left a lasting legacy across Sleaford in the buildings we see today including at Navigation Yard.

Lafford Homes Director Phil Roberts said: “These six properties are the latest in our work to unlock more housing choice in North Kesteven, by not only delivering the homes needed but also ensuring they raise the bar by providing a great standard of living.

“We were pleased to mark the completion of these new homes together with the team from D Hatcher and Sons, and view the hard work that has gone into building them.

“We continue to work on delivering the high quality homes needed across our communities, including 20 new homes also delivered by Lafford Homes earlier this summer in Metheringham.”

D Hatcher and Sons Director James Hatcher thanked his team for delivering such a high-standard build. He said teamwork with Lafford Homes was also critical to its development, and thanked Lafford team member Simon Robinson and colleagues for their assistance.

“David’s Court was our first multi-unit development and our first chance to work with Lafford Homes. As with all projects it had its challenges, especially below ground, however these were overcome with teamwork within our organisation,” James said.

“Lafford Homes very kindly let us name the development after our late father David Hatcher. David was instrumental in how Holdingham looks today. Father took a gamble on buying the land behind Mcdonald’s and got planning for 90 houses for a housing association, and this was key to opening the gateway to that part of Holdingham.

“He was also involved together with partners in buying the land and getting planning for the large Persimmon development that is currently ongoing at Holdingham. It is fitting then that our development is next to the gateway he opened and a lasting tribute.”

David Hatcher was involved in the regeneration of Navigation Yard in the late 1990s and early 2000s, as it had previously housed his company’s offices and builder’s yard. A number of the shop units (originally craft units) which can be seen today at Navigation Yard were constructed by Mr Hatcher’s company, as well as Quayside House where Sleaford Town Council is located.

Together with North Kesteven District Council, Navigation House was also refurbished and opened as the public museum it is today charting the history of the Slea Navigation and its importance. To find its visiting times, visit www.heartoflincs.com

Lastly, in Navigation Yard, a number of flats were built and as a tribute to Mr Hatcher’s father Arthur Hatcher were named Arthur’s Court. That history has now repeated itself in the naming of these six new properties in Holdingham as David’s Court.

In the late 1980’s David Hatcher was also heavily involved in the full renovation of Cogglesford Watermill. Today, D Hatcher and Sons has the maintenance contract of the waterwheel at the mill. To find out more including milling days where people can enjoy all the sights and sounds of milling and the working waterwheel, visit www.heartoflincs.com