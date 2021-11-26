Sleaford named as a hot spot for home hunters making city exodus

Grammar schools in the region are said to be proving attractive to those looking to move out of cities.

It is one of a number of locations in the Midlands and North said to be proving attractive to urban residents as a result of increased home-working.

Tim Downing, director at Pygott & Crone estate agents in Lincoln, said, this year, 42 per cent of the enquiries it has received have been from people who do not currently live in the area, looking to move somewhere where houses are cheaper and have good transport links to bigger cities such as London.

The quality and quantity of grammar and private schools in the region, particularly across Grantham, Bourne and Sleaford, were also factors, he said.

“People are realising that these affordable areas are closer and more accessible than they thought,” he said. “It’s only an hour commute from Grantham to London, making it the perfect option for those who work in the capital a few days per week or per month.”

Jacqui Harley, head of conveyancing at JMP Solicitors said: “Changes in employment contracts that allow more flexibility when it comes to working from home mean that it is becoming less important for people to live in close proximity to their office as they may only go in once or twice a week, or not at all.

“Due to this trend, there has been a sharp rise in people moving out of bigger cities such as London, Manchester and Birmingham – favouring areas where the average house price is lower and they can get more space for their money. By using a conveyancer local to the area could also results in lower fees than what you might expect to pay further south.