Spontaneous new development visit leads Brigg family to their forever home

Rachel and Richard Spivey with Sales Assistant Paula

What began as a spontaneous visit to have a look round a brand new housing development in their home town, turned into a life changing afternoon out for the Spivey family, who found their dream home at Bellway Homes’ Buttercross Meadows development in Brigg.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Being built off the town’s Wrawby Road, the development will consist of 290 three- and four-bedroom homes when complete. Bellway says this will ensure it appeals to buyers from all walks of life; from first-time buyers to growing families; downsizers to investors looking to enter the strong rental market in the area.

Emma Fitton-Cook, Bellway Homes’s sales manager, said: “Richard and Rachel Spivey were amongst the first people to visit Buttercross Meadows when we did our sales launch back in February. And, rather aptly, given the opening weekend was Valentine’s weekend, they promptly fell in love with it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple, who have lived together in Brigg since 2015; along with their two children, Evelyn and Fraser, and cockapoo, Mabel, were quick to act – becoming some of the first people to reserve a home on the new development using the Express Mover scheme.

Rachel and Richard Spivey

With Express Mover, Bellway will work with recommended local agents to sell your property with no estate agent fees to pay. This gives you peace of mind to focus on buying your dream Bellway home.

Richard Spivey said: “We were never really planning to move from our previous home, we were comfortable there and have strong family ties in Brigg so didn’t want to leave the area. However, once we saw sales were beginning at Buttercross Meadows , we decided to take a look. As soon as we saw the four-bedroom Lorimer, it was a no brainer. It was bigger than our old house, the layout suited us perfectly, and although it was only down the road from our current house, it felt like the perfect move for us as a family.”

“Bellway were great,” added Richard. “They were so helpful, anything we needed, they were there. Whether it was answering our questions or helping us understand the next steps, they made the whole journey feel really smooth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the best feeling when you see a family like the Spivey’s find their dream home with us, especially when it happens so organically like this,” added Emma. “Buttercross Meadows has been designed with families in mind, and it’s great to see that they have found a home that really resonates with them.”

Prices on Buttercross Meadow currently range from £199,995 for the Tailor home to £369,995 for the Forester home.