Spontaneous new development visit leads Brigg family to their forever home
Being built off the town’s Wrawby Road, the development will consist of 290 three- and four-bedroom homes when complete. Bellway says this will ensure it appeals to buyers from all walks of life; from first-time buyers to growing families; downsizers to investors looking to enter the strong rental market in the area.
Emma Fitton-Cook, Bellway Homes’s sales manager, said: “Richard and Rachel Spivey were amongst the first people to visit Buttercross Meadows when we did our sales launch back in February. And, rather aptly, given the opening weekend was Valentine’s weekend, they promptly fell in love with it!”
The couple, who have lived together in Brigg since 2015; along with their two children, Evelyn and Fraser, and cockapoo, Mabel, were quick to act – becoming some of the first people to reserve a home on the new development using the Express Mover scheme.
With Express Mover, Bellway will work with recommended local agents to sell your property with no estate agent fees to pay. This gives you peace of mind to focus on buying your dream Bellway home.
Richard Spivey said: “We were never really planning to move from our previous home, we were comfortable there and have strong family ties in Brigg so didn’t want to leave the area. However, once we saw sales were beginning at Buttercross Meadows , we decided to take a look. As soon as we saw the four-bedroom Lorimer, it was a no brainer. It was bigger than our old house, the layout suited us perfectly, and although it was only down the road from our current house, it felt like the perfect move for us as a family.”
“Bellway were great,” added Richard. “They were so helpful, anything we needed, they were there. Whether it was answering our questions or helping us understand the next steps, they made the whole journey feel really smooth.”
“It’s the best feeling when you see a family like the Spivey’s find their dream home with us, especially when it happens so organically like this,” added Emma. “Buttercross Meadows has been designed with families in mind, and it’s great to see that they have found a home that really resonates with them.”
Prices on Buttercross Meadow currently range from £199,995 for the Tailor home to £369,995 for the Forester home.