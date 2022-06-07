STAR PROPERTY: 16-bedroom riverside address with views of iconic church

Cottage Gardens is located in Witham Place, Boston, in between the town’s marina and the iconic St Botolph’s Church (which can be seen from the address). The main house has four bedrooms, with five two-bedroom flats attached (one is currently occupied). In addition to these, the site also includes a detached dwelling comprising two one-bedroom apartments and a generous basement. It is felt the property – through its versatility and location – may appeal to a private buyer looking to live in the main house and supplement an income or pension through the flats and apartments, or an investor, private care company, or charity. The property is on the market for £ 695,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agency on 01205 336122.