STAR PROPERTY: A home of interest - former bank (with Airb&b annexe and hot tub) for sale in Lincolnshire

Dating from 1847, the Old Savings Bank is one of Sleaford’s oldest properties. It offers three-bedroom accomodation, divided between a main house and an annexe to the rear. The main house comprises reception hallway, lounge, kitchen/diner, rear lobby, two double-bedrooms and family bathroom, while the annexe has one bedroom with en-suite bathroom and has been run as a successful Airb&b property. The home also has private gardens and an timber cabin with hot tub. The Old Savings Bank, in Northgate, is on the market through Wisemove Estate Agents, of Sleaford, priced at £235,000. For more information, find the property on Rightmove, PrimeLocation or Zoopla.