STAR PROPERTY: Arts and Crafts-style period home on the Lincolnshire coast with nature reserve as a neighbour

Arts and Crafts was a reaction to the excesses of Victorian industrialisation, writes The National Trust in its description of 19th century movement. It grew from a desire to ‘revive traditional craftsmanship’ and ‘restore simplicity and honesty’ to how buildings and furnishings were made, it explains. This Arts and Crafts home is located in Drummond Road, Skegness, not far from the Gilbraltar Point Nature Reserve. Being slightly elevated, it offers impressive views of Seacroft Golf Course to the front and open farmland to the rear. The property is on the market for £525,000. Enquiries to Hunters-Turner Evans Stevens, Skegness, on 01754 484002.