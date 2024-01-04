STAR PROPERTY: Attractive five-bed home with orangery, two-storey annexe and two ponds (one for wild swimming)
This week’s Star Property is an attractive five-bedroom house with two-storey annexe.
By David Seymour
Published 4th Jan 2024, 17:21 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 17:30 GMT
The home is located on a 1.5 acre plot in East Keal, near Spilsby. Although built fairly recently (in 1995), it offers a traditional farmhouse feel. Features include: A triple-aspect living room, measuring almost 30ft; a bespoke kitchen with granite worktops; an orangery; and outside, a triple garage; two ponds; and a timber summerhouse/changing room.
It is on the market for offers in excess of £850,000. Enquiries to Fine & Country on 01522 287008.
