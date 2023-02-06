Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The front of the home in Drummond Road, Skegness.

STAR PROPERTY: Attractive five-bedroom family home on Lincolnshire coast with 18-hole golf course on its doorstep

This week’s Star Property is an attractive family home with a historic golf course on its doorstep.

By David Seymor
15 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 4:41pm

The property is located in Drummond Road, Skegness, opposite Seacroft Golf Club’s 18-hole championship golf links.

The ground floor comprises: a porch, featuring an outer oak door with Siberian larch surround; a reception hall; a lounge/diner; a dining kitchen and family room; a cook’s kitchen; a utility room with WC; and a dining/sun lounge with bi-fold doors opening to the sun deck and rear garden.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms. The principal bedroom features an en suite bathroom and dressing room (plus thumbprint-activated door handle).

Three of the other four bedrooms also have en suite facilities, while two share a balcony. Finishing off the first-floor is a walk-in shower.

A wide range of improvements have been made to the home, including: new roofing, new wiring, re-plastering, new ceilings, new plumbing and central heating, and, outside, new sofitts, fascias and guttering.

It is on the market through Hunters-Turner Evans Stevens, of Skegness, priced at £675,000. Enquiries to 01754 766061.

1. Drummond Road, Skegness

The reception hall.

Photo: Contributor

Photo Sales

2. Drummond Road, Skegness

The lounge/diner.

Photo: Contributor

Photo Sales

3. Drummond Road, Skegness

The dining kitchen and family room

Photo: Contributor

Photo Sales

4. Drummond Road, Skegness

The dining and sun lounge.

Photo: Contributor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Lincolnshire