STAR PROPERTY: Attractive four-bed family home featuring outdoor studio/garden room with bar

Stoke Lodge, in Boston, has been completely renovated by its current owners in recent years.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance hall, a lounge, a dining room, an open-plan bespoke living kitchen and family room, a utility room, a cloakroom, and a boot room.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one with en suite facilities. A family bathroom – with free-standing bath and walk-in shower, completed 18 months ago – rounds off the floor.

To the rear of the home is the detached outdoor studio/garden room. Also a year-and-a-half old, it includes a bar, wi-fi and power.

Other features on the double plot include: a double garage; a large established, private rear garden with a variety of flowering plants, shrubs and trees; and a covered entertainment area, accessible from the family room.

Planning permission is also in place for the construction of an attached, self-contained annexe.

Stoke Lodge is on the market for £575,000.

Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

