STAR PROPERTY: Attractive four-bed family home featuring outdoor studio/garden room with bar

By David Seymour
Published 4th Mar 2025, 12:02 BST
Updated 4th Mar 2025, 12:24 BST
This week’s Star Property is an attractive four-bedroom family home that includes such features as an outdoor studio/garden room with bar.

Stoke Lodge, in Boston, has been completely renovated by its current owners in recent years.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance hall, a lounge, a dining room, an open-plan bespoke living kitchen and family room, a utility room, a cloakroom, and a boot room.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one with en suite facilities. A family bathroom – with free-standing bath and walk-in shower, completed 18 months ago – rounds off the floor.

To the rear of the home is the detached outdoor studio/garden room. Also a year-and-a-half old, it includes a bar, wi-fi and power.

Other features on the double plot include: a double garage; a large established, private rear garden with a variety of flowering plants, shrubs and trees; and a covered entertainment area, accessible from the family room.

Planning permission is also in place for the construction of an attached, self-contained annexe.

Stoke Lodge is on the market for £575,000.

Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

Stoke Lodge, Boston.

1. Stoke Lodge, Boston

Stoke Lodge, Boston. Photo: Taran Thompson/Matte Black Media

The entrance hall.

2. Stoke Lodge, Boston

The entrance hall. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

The open-plan kitchen and family room.

3. Stoke Lodge, Boston

The open-plan kitchen and family room. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

A closer look at the kitchen area.

4. Stoke Lodge, Boston

A closer look at the kitchen area. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Planning permission
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice