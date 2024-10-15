STAR PROPERTY: Attractive four-bed home with woodlands and lake on plot of 7.5 acres

Lake View is situated on a plot of about 7.5 acres in Middle Rasen, near Market Rasen.

Highlights include: exposed timber beams and truss work in the 38ft open-plan kitchen/living area; underfloor heating throughout; and floor-to-ceiling windows in multiple rooms, offering impressive views across the lake to the rear.

To the ground floor, the home comprises: the kitchen/living area, a dining room/living area, two bedrooms (both with en suite facilities, one with a dressing room), a sitting room, a utility room, and a WC.

Upstairs, the third and fourth bedrooms are located (both, again, with en suite facilities), as well as a galleried office space area and a snug.

Outside, features include: mature gardens, woodlands, a terraced area, a water feature, paddocks (currently used for equestrian purposes), a double garage/carport, a children’s play area, and a large lake with a variety of wildlife.

Lake View is on the market for £950,000. Enquiries to Mundys, of Market Rasen, on 01673 847487.

