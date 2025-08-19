STAR PROPERTY: 'Attractive' Grade II-listed former vicarage in 'sought-after' Lincolnshire village

The Old Vicarage is situated in Tealby, near Market Rasen.

The home boasts a wealth of character features, including stone elevations, original fireplaces and exposed brickwork.

Alongside period elements, modern styling and fittings can be found.

The ground floor has three reception rooms (a sitting room, a reception room, and a formal dining room, all with south-facing aspects, overlooking the gardens), the kitchen, a utility, and boiler rooms.

Upstairs, there are five double bedrooms (four with south-facing aspects), two family bathrooms, and a separate WC.

Outside, features include a detached outbuilding, with two offices, a store, a cloakroom and a kitchenette; and a summer house, with views across the gardens and fields beyond.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at estate agents Savills Lincolnshire, said: “This attractive former Vicarage enjoys a wonderful elevated position in the most sought-after village in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

“I really like the versatile office which enjoys the best views of the rolling valleys.”

The Old Vicarage has been listed with a guide price of £750,000. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

